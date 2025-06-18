AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released at apdsc.apcfss.in, Direct Link to Download

AP DSC Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) has issued the hall tickets for the Teacher Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the recruitment test can now access and download their AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 from the official portal at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Under the AP DSC 2025 teacher recruitment drive, a total of 16,347 Assistant Teacher posts will be filled. As per the official schedule, the provisional answer keys for the recruitment exam will be released two days after the final day of the examination.

All candidates must carry their hall ticket to the exam centre. The hall ticket acts as an entry pass and contains important details such as the exam date, venue, reporting time, and exam schedule. Candidates without a valid hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Login” option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your User ID and Password in the login fields.

Step 4: After logging in, your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for use on the day of the exam.

About AP Teacher Recruitment Examination 2025:

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is conducting a recruitment examination to fill various teaching positions in government schools across the state.