TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at dge.tn.gov.in, Know How to Download

Updated 18 June 2025 at 15:29 IST
TN 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the admit cards for the HSE +2 (Class 12) Supplementary Exams 2025 on Thursday, 19 June 2025. Students appearing for the supplementary exams can download their hall tickets from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
To download the admit card, students need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth in the specified fields.
The board has emphasised that the admit card is a compulsory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates who fail to present it will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Step 1: Go to the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for downloading the TN HSC +2 Admit Card 2025.
Step 3: Log in by entering your required credentials and submit the details.
Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.
Here is the TN 12th Supplementary Exam Time Table 2025 presented in a clear table format:
|Date
|Time
|Subjects
|June 25, 2025
|10:00 AM – 1:15 PM
|LANGUAGE
|June 26, 2025
|10:00 AM – 1:15 PM
|ENGLISH
|June 27, 2025
|10:00 AM – 1:15 PM
|MATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General)
|June 28, 2025
|10:00 AM – 1:15 PM
|COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING VOCATIONAL, BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
|June 30, 2025
|10:00 AM – 1:15 PM
|CHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY
|July 1, 2025
|10:00 AM – 1:15 PM
|BIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP
|July 2, 2025
|10:00 AM – 1:15 PM
|PHYSICS, ECONOMICS, COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY
The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Supplementary Examinations will take place from June 25 to July 2, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 1:15 PM. These exams are organised for students who did not achieve the minimum passing marks in one or more subjects during the March 2025 board exams.
Published 18 June 2025 at 15:29 IST