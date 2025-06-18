TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at dge.tn.gov.in, Know How to Download | Image: File Photo

TN 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the admit cards for the HSE +2 (Class 12) Supplementary Exams 2025 on Thursday, 19 June 2025. Students appearing for the supplementary exams can download their hall tickets from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

To download the admit card, students need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth in the specified fields.

The board has emphasised that the admit card is a compulsory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates who fail to present it will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for downloading the TN HSC +2 Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Log in by entering your required credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

TN 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: Time Table

Here is the TN 12th Supplementary Exam Time Table 2025 presented in a clear table format:

Date Time Subjects June 25, 2025 10:00 AM – 1:15 PM LANGUAGE June 26, 2025 10:00 AM – 1:15 PM ENGLISH June 27, 2025 10:00 AM – 1:15 PM MATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General) June 28, 2025 10:00 AM – 1:15 PM COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING VOCATIONAL, BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING June 30, 2025 10:00 AM – 1:15 PM CHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY July 1, 2025 10:00 AM – 1:15 PM BIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP July 2, 2025 10:00 AM – 1:15 PM PHYSICS, ECONOMICS, COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY

About Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Supplementary Exam 2025: