  • TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at dge.tn.gov.in, Know How to Download

Updated 18 June 2025 at 15:29 IST

TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at dge.tn.gov.in, Know How to Download

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Supplementary Exam 2025 admit cards will be released on 19 June at dge.tn.gov.in. Exams run from 25 June to 2 July for students who failed to pass one or more subjects in March.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at dge.tn.gov.in, Know How to Download

TN 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the admit cards for the HSE +2 (Class 12) Supplementary Exams 2025 on Thursday, 19 June 2025. Students appearing for the supplementary exams can download their hall tickets from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. 

To download the admit card, students need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth in the specified fields. 

The board has emphasised that the admit card is a compulsory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates who fail to present it will not be allowed to sit for the exam. 

TN HSE +2 Supply Exam Admit Card 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for downloading the TN HSC +2 Admit Card 2025. 

Step 3: Log in by entering your required credentials and submit the details. 

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference. 

TN 12th Supplementary Exam 2025: Time Table 

Here is the TN 12th Supplementary Exam Time Table 2025 presented in a clear table format:

DateTimeSubjects
June 25, 202510:00 AM – 1:15 PMLANGUAGE
June 26, 202510:00 AM – 1:15 PMENGLISH
June 27, 202510:00 AM – 1:15 PMMATHEMATICS, ZOOLOGY, COMMERCE, MICRO BIOLOGY, NUTRITION AND DIETETICS, TEXTILE & DRESS DESIGNING, FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT, AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE, NURSING (General)
June 28, 202510:00 AM – 1:15 PMCOMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH, ETHICS AND INDIAN CULTURE, COMPUTER SCIENCE, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, BIO-CHEMISTRY, ADVANCED LANGUAGE (TAMIL), HOME SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, STATISTICS, NURSING VOCATIONAL, BASIC ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
June 30, 202510:00 AM – 1:15 PMCHEMISTRY, ACCOUNTANCY, GEOGRAPHY
July 1, 202510:00 AM – 1:15 PMBIOLOGY, BOTANY, HISTORY, BUSINESS MATHEMATICS AND STATISTICS, BASIC ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING, BASIC CIVIL ENGINEERING, BASIC AUTOMOBILE ENGINEERING, BASIC MECHANICAL ENGINEERING, TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY, OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARYSHIP
July 2, 202510:00 AM – 1:15 PMPHYSICS, ECONOMICS, COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY

About Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Supplementary Exam 2025: 

The Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Supplementary Examinations will take place from June 25 to July 2, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 1:15 PM. These exams are organised for students who did not achieve the minimum passing marks in one or more subjects during the March 2025 board exams. 

Published 18 June 2025 at 15:29 IST