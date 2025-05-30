AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 to Be Out Today at apdsc.apcfss.in, Check Download Link Here | Image: File Photo

AP DSC Admit Card 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP DSC 2025 hall tickets today, May 30. When released, candidates can download the Mega DSC Hall ticket from apdsc.apcfss.in.

The hall ticket will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, exam date and time, exam centre address, and essential instructions. The hall ticket will not be sent by post and can only be downloaded from the official online portals.

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the hall ticket.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Submit the information and download your admit card.

NOTE: Candidates must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Without these documents, entry will not be allowed.

AP DSC Exam 2025: Answer Key and Result Date

According to the schedule, the answer keys will be released two days after the exams end, i.e., by July 8. A window will be opened for candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key. The final answer keys will be published seven days after the objection period closes.

The results are expected to be announced in the last week of July.

About AP DSC Exam 2025: