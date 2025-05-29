HTET Registration 2025 Schedule Released at bseh.org.in, Check Details Here

HTET Registration 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the reopening of the application window for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024, providing another opportunity for aspiring teachers to apply for the certificate exam.

The application process for HTET 2025 will begin on June 1 and remain open until June 5, 2025. A correction window for editing the application form will be available on June 6 and 7, 2025.

HTET 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for HTET 2025 depends on the number of levels a candidate is applying for and their domicile status. For SC and PH candidates from Haryana, the fee is Rs. 500 for one level, Rs. 900 for two levels, and Rs. 1,200 for all three levels.

Other candidates from Haryana must pay Rs. 1,000 for one level, Rs. 1,800 for two levels, and Rs. 2,400 for three levels. Applicants from outside Haryana are required to pay Rs. 1,000 for one level, Rs. 1,800 for two levels, and Rs. 2,400 for all three levels.

About HTET Exam 2025:

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers. It is held for various levels, including Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

The exam is conducted in offline mode using pen and paper and consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each paper is designed to test a candidate’s teaching skills, subject knowledge, and understanding of child development and pedagogy.