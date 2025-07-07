AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Direct Link to Apply

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process, also known as AP EAPCET, for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam can now register online through the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

According to APSCHE, the last date for fee payment and registration is July 16, 2025. The online verification of certificates at designated help centres will continue until July 17, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration Fee

The seat acceptance fee for TS POLYCET 2025 is Rs 1,200 for General and OBC candidates, and Rs 600 for SC and ST candidates. Payment can be made easily using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the “EAPCET-2025 Admissions” link and then select the registration form.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number to proceed.

Step 4: Review the details carefully. If any corrections are needed, upload the required documents before making the payment.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee online.

Step 6: Once the payment is successful, download and print the receipt for future reference.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Eligibility and Age Limit