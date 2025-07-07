TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Shortly at tgpolycet.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

TS POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, is set to announce the TS POLYCET (Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, July 4. Once released, candidates can access their allotment status on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

The results were originally scheduled to be announced on July 4, but they have been delayed by three days.

The TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result will mention the name of the college and the course assigned to each candidate. Additionally, seat allotment will be based on various factors, including the preferences filled in by the candidates.

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Your TS POLYCET 2025 counselling result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use.

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: Passing Criteria

To qualify for TS POLYCET 2025, candidates were required to secure at least 30% marks, which is 36 out of 120. However, for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, ranks were given to all those who scored at least 1 mark.

TS POLYCET 2025: Seat Allotment Letter