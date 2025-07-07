Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Shortly at tgpolycet.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

Updated 7 July 2025 at 11:13 IST

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Shortly at tgpolycet.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results, which were delayed by three days, will be announced soon at tgpolycet.nic.in. Candidates must download their allotment letter and pay the fee via challan.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 at tgpolycet.nic.in
TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 at tgpolycet.nic.in | Image: File Photo

TS POLYCET 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, is set to announce the TS POLYCET (Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today, July 4. Once released, candidates can access their allotment status on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in. 

The results were originally scheduled to be announced on July 4, but they have been delayed by three days.  

The TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result will mention the name of the college and the course assigned to each candidate. Additionally, seat allotment will be based on various factors, including the preferences filled in by the candidates. 

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for TS POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment. 

Step 3: Enter your login details as required. 

Step 4: Your TS POLYCET 2025 counselling result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use. 

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: Passing Criteria 

To qualify for TS POLYCET 2025, candidates were required to secure at least 30% marks, which is 36 out of 120. However, for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, ranks were given to all those who scored at least 1 mark. 

TS POLYCET 2025: Seat Allotment Letter 

After downloading their TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment letter, candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee through a bank challan. The allotment letter, which includes details of the assigned institute, should be downloaded and printed within the given timeframe.  Due to the delay in the provisional seat allotment, the upcoming schedule will be updated accordingly. 

ALSO READ: IISER IAT Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to July 7, Know How to Apply

Published 7 July 2025 at 11:12 IST