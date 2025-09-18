AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Know How to Check

AP EAMCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the results for the third and final phase of AP EAMCET seat allotment today, September 18, 2025. Candidates who participated in the web option entry process between September 9 and 15 can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To download your AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment letter, you'll need to visit the official website and enter your login details, which include your registration number or payment reference ID, your qualifying exam hall ticket number, and your date of birth.

After securing a seat, you must report to your designated college with all the necessary documents by September 22, 2025, to finalise your admission. Failure to do so by the deadline may result in the forfeiture of your allotted seat.

AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the 'AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025' for the final phase.

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting you to log in. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Click 'submit' to display your seat allotment status on the screen.

Step 5: Download your seat allotment letter and save it to your device.

About AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025:

The final seat allotment is determined by a few key factors: your merit rank, the options you selected, and your category (such as SC, ST, BC, PWD, NCC, CAP, or sports quota).