JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET/PST Out Today at jkssb.nic.in, Here's How to Download

JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is set to release the admit cards for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Constable positions today, September 18, 2025. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for these tests can download their hall tickets directly from the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official JKSSB website. You will need your application ID to access and download your card.

JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click the link specifically for the JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 for the PET/PST (Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standards Test).

Step 3: This will take you to a new page where you'll find an option to download your e-admit card.

Step 4: You'll be prompted to enter your login credentials. Use your unique Application ID to proceed.

Step 5: After entering your details, click the "View and Print e-Admit Card" button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.

NOTE: For any issues you encounter while trying to download your admit card, or for other related difficulties, you can reach out to the JKSSB Help-Desk. If you are in the Jammu region, you can contact them at 0191-2461335. For those in Srinagar, the number to call is 0194-2435089. Remember, this assistance is available only during standard office hours.

About JKSSB PET/PST 2025:

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially announced the dates for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) for candidates who have applied for the Constable positions (Armed/IRP/SDRF/Executive) under Advertisement No. 01 of 2024.