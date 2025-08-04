AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Direct Link to Check

AP EAMCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and the Department of Technical Education are set to announce the final phase seat allotment results for AP EAMCET 2025 today, August 4. Students who took part in the counselling process can check their seat allotment status on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To get their AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result, candidates must visit the official website and click on the final phase allotment link. They will then need to log in with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Students who are offered a seat in this round must report to their assigned colleges with all the required documents for admission between August 4 and August 8, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to Check Final Phase Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official AP EAMCET counselling website.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the final phase allotment result.

Step 3: You will need to log in by entering your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once logged in, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Finally, make sure to download and save a copy of the allotment letter for your records.

About AP EAMCET Counselling 2025:

This year, 322 colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are taking part in the counselling process. These institutions are providing places for students in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses.