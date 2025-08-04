SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Download

SSC Stenographer Hall Ticket 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Stenographer Grade C and D examination today, August 4, 2025. Candidates who applied for the 1,590 vacancies can now download their hall tickets from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

To access their admit card, candidates will need to use their Registration Number and Password.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "ADMIT CARDS" link.

Step 3: Click on the link for the "Admit Card for Stenographer Exam."

Step 4: To get your admit card, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and your Date of Birth.

Step 5: Choose the region you selected when you applied for the exam.

Step 6: Finally, download and print your SSC Stenographer Admit Card. It's important to have a physical copy to bring with you on the day of the exam.

Note: A physical copy of the SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 will not be sent to you by post. You need to download and print it yourself from the official website.

About SSC Stenographer Exam 2025:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Stenographer exam is scheduled to take place on August 6, 7, and 8, 2025. It will be conducted as a computer-based test to fill a total of 230 provisional vacancies for Stenographer Grade C and D positions.