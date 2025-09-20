AP EAMCET 2025 Final Seat Allotment Out At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Direct Link to Check Here

AP EAMCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the third and final round of counselling for AP EAMCET 2025 today, Saturday, September 20, 2025. Candidates who participated in this final round can now view and download their allotment results on the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

You can download the final phase seat allotment results by logging in with your hall ticket number and date of birth.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) delayed the release of the phase three seat allotment results. The results were initially posted on Thursday, September 18, but were then taken down without an explanation for the delay. The results have now been officially declared today, on September 20.

AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for the AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025.

Step 3: You'll be asked to enter your login credentials. Enter them and click 'Submit'.

Step 4: Your seat allotment order will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: After checking it, download a digital copy.

Step 6: It's a good idea to print a copy for your records and for future use.

Required Documents for AP EAPCET Admission 2025:

To complete your AP EAPCET admission, you will need to have the following documents ready: