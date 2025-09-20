IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Soon at ibps.in, Here's How to Check

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be releasing the results for the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 exam soon. Once the results are out, candidates who took the preliminary exam for Probationary Officer posts can check their scores on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

This recruitment campaign is for 5,208 positions within the organisation.

To view your preliminary examination results, you'll need to log in to the official portal using your credentials. Enter your registration number (or roll number) and your date of birth (or password).

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025.

Step 3: A new page will load, prompting you to enter your login details.

Step 4: Once you've entered the required information, click 'Submit' to view your result.

Step 5: After checking your result, it's a good idea to download it and save a copy.

Step 6: For future reference, make sure to print a hard copy as well.

About IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025:

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has already held the preliminary exam for its Probationary Officer (PO) positions. The exams took place on August 23 and 24, 2025.

The online test was a one-hour objective paper worth a total of 100 marks. It was divided into three sections: English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning.