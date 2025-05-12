AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

AP EAMCET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released the AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) Hall Ticket today, 12th May. The hall ticket download link is now active on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth. The download link will become active on the scheduled date and will remain accessible until the exam period.

However, it is strongly advised that students download and print their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute problems such as website traffic or login issues. It is important to remember that carrying the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre is mandatory.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET 2025 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download Engineering & Pharmacy Hall Tickets’.

Step 3: You will be directed to the AP EAMCET login page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Your AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket for future use.

About AP EAMCET Exam 2025:

The AP EAMCET 2025 exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams is scheduled to take place on May 19 and 20. For the Engineering stream, the exam will be conducted from May 21 to 27, with two sessions each day – the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.