AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Deadline to Raise Objection Ends Today, Know How to Apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Updated May 29th 2025, 13:49 IST
AP EAMCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the objection window for the provisional answer key today, May 29, 2025. Candidates can raise objections until 5 PM. Those who wish to submit their objections can do so by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
According to the APSCHE schedule, the AP EAMCET 2025 results are likely to be declared by June 14. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the results and the release of the final answer key.
Step 1: Visit the official APSCHE website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link titled “Master Question Paper with Preliminary Keys”.
Step 3: Select your exam session and the relevant subject.
Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
To object, candidates need to enter their registration details and provide supporting references, such as the book name, edition, and relevant page number. Subject experts will review all objections, and the final answer key will be published after careful evaluation.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Key Objection” option.
Step 3: Enter your registration ID, hall ticket number, and mobile number.
Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.
Step 5: Provide valid references such as the book title, edition, and page number to support your objection.
Step 6: Submit the filled objection form.
The AP EAMCET 2025 Engineering exam was held from May 21 to 27 in two shifts each day. The paper included a total of 160 multiple-choice questions – 80 from Mathematics and 40 each from Physics and Chemistry.
