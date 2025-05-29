TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 to Release on June 1 at icet.tgche.ac.in, Here’s How to Download

TS ICET Admit Card 2025: The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 is an important state-level exam for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana. Conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This year, the release of the TS ICET admit card has been rescheduled, and candidates will now be able to download their hall tickets from 1 June 2025 via the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards by entering their login details on the official website.

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

TS ICET 2025: Passing Criteria

According to the qualifying criteria, candidates must score at least 25 per cent or 50 out of 200 marks to pass the entrance test. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark set for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

As per the marking scheme, one mark will be given for each correct answer, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

About TS ICET Exam 2025:

TS ICET 2025 will be held on June 8 and 9 in two shifts each day. The morning session will run from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon session will run from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.