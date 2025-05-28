AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for Engineering OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, How to Raise Objection | Image: File Photo

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, has issued the AP EAMCET answer key 2025 for engineering today, May 28. Candidates can download the AP EAMCET 2025 engineering answer key along with their AP EAMCET response sheet 2025 and master question papers on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To download the AP EAMCET 2025 response sheet, aspirants must use their registration number and hall ticket number. By downloading the AP EAMCET 2025 answer key PDF, candidates can get an idea of their expected scores and assess their performance even before the official results are announced.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key.

Step 3: If prompted, enter your login details.

Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key in PDF format.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Objection

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections until May 30, 2025. After this, subject experts will carefully review all the challenges submitted. If any objections are found to be valid, a revised or final answer key will be released. The AP EAMCET 2025 results will be announced based on this final answer key on June 14, 2025.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Key Objection” link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number to log in to the objection portal.

Step 4: Choose the specific questions you want to challenge.

Step 5: Provide a valid explanation along with proper references, such as the book title, page number, and edition, to support your objection.

