UPSC NDA: CDS 2 Application Form 2025 Out Today; Check Eligibility, Steps to Apply, and More

Updated May 28th 2025, 10:21 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the application form for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Exam 2025 today, May 28, 2025. Aspirants aiming to join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), or Officers Training Academy (OTA) can now apply online at the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in.
The last date to submit the application form is June 17, 2025. The CDS 2 2025 examination will be conducted on September 14, 2025.
Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria set by UPSC:
Nationality: Citizen of India or a subject of Nepal/Bhutan Tibetan refugees who migrated to India before 1962 with the intention of permanent settlement
Age Limit: For IMA it is 19–24 years, for INA, it is 19–24 years, for AFA, it is 20–24 years, for OTA, it is 19–25 years
Educational Qualification: To be eligible for IMA and OTA, the candidate needs a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
To be eligible for INA, the candidate must hold a Degree in Engineering from a recognised university
And to be eligible for AFA, a Bachelor’s degree with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level or Bachelor of Engineering is needed
Gender: IMA, INA, AFA: Male candidates only.
OTA: Both male and female candidates
The CDS application process is divided into a few parts:
Online: The candidate can pay via UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.
Offline: The candidate needs to generate an e-challan and pay at any SBI branch.
General / OBC / EWS: Rs 200
SC / ST / Female: Exempted
The selection process for the CDS 2025 exam involves three key stages:
1. Written Examination
IMA, INA, AFA: 300 marks
OTA: 200 marks
2. SSB Interview
A rigorous 5-day interview process assessing psychological, physical, and analytical skills.
3. Medical Examination & Merit List
Candidates will undergo a detailed medical fitness test.
Final selection is based on a merit list prepared from written exam and SSB performance.
For more details and to apply, visit upsc.gov.in.
