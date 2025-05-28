UPSC NDA: CDS 2 Application Form 2025 Out Today; Check Eligibility, Steps to Apply, and More | Image: Unsplash

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the application form for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Exam 2025 today, May 28, 2025. Aspirants aiming to join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), or Officers Training Academy (OTA) can now apply online at the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form is June 17, 2025. The CDS 2 2025 examination will be conducted on September 14, 2025.

Important Dates for CDS 2 Exams 2025

Application Opening Date: May 28, 2025

Last Date to Apply: June 17, 2025

Admit Card Release: 1 Week Before Exam

CDS 2 Exam Date: September 14, 2025

Know If You Are Eligible?

Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria set by UPSC:

Nationality: Citizen of India or a subject of Nepal/Bhutan Tibetan refugees who migrated to India before 1962 with the intention of permanent settlement

Age Limit: For IMA it is 19–24 years, for INA, it is 19–24 years, for AFA, it is 20–24 years, for OTA, it is 19–25 years

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for IMA and OTA, the candidate needs a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university

To be eligible for INA, the candidate must hold a Degree in Engineering from a recognised university

And to be eligible for AFA, a Bachelor’s degree with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level or Bachelor of Engineering is needed

Gender: IMA, INA, AFA: Male candidates only.

OTA: Both male and female candidates

How to Apply for CDS 2 2025

The CDS application process is divided into a few parts:

Visit upsc.gov.in and click on - Apply Online

Select the CDS 2025 Exam under - Online Application for Various Examinations - section.

Fill in basic personal details such as Name, Date of Birth, and Educational Qualifications.

Use the Registration ID received after Part 1 to complete this section.

Fill in detailed personal, academic information, exam centre preferences, and upload documents.

Sign the declaration digitally.

Before you submit, check the preview and all submissions very carefully.

Fee Payment

Online: The candidate can pay via UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

Offline: The candidate needs to generate an e-challan and pay at any SBI branch.

General / OBC / EWS: Rs 200

SC / ST / Female: Exempted

CDS 2025 Selection Process

The selection process for the CDS 2025 exam involves three key stages:

1. Written Examination

IMA, INA, AFA: 300 marks

OTA: 200 marks

2. SSB Interview

A rigorous 5-day interview process assessing psychological, physical, and analytical skills.

3. Medical Examination & Merit List

Candidates will undergo a detailed medical fitness test.

Final selection is based on a merit list prepared from written exam and SSB performance.