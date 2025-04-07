AP ECET Registration 2025 Ends Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the AP ECET 2025 registration window (without late fee) today, April 7, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the exam must complete and submit their application forms through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the official notification, candidates who miss the initial deadline can still submit their applications until April 12 by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000. A second opportunity will be available until April 17 for those who are willing to pay a late fee of Rs 2,000. Once the registration process is complete, APSCHE will open a correction window from April 24, to 26, 2025, allowing applicants to make necessary changes to their application forms.

AP ECET 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for the AP ECET 2025 exam differs based on the candidate’s category. It is Rs 600 for candidates from the Open Category (OC), Rs 550 for Backward Class (BC) candidates, and Rs 500 for those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The fee must be paid online during the registration process.

AP ECET Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP ECET 2025 Registration’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the registration form by providing your personal details, contact information, and academic qualifications.

Step 4: Make the application fee payment using any online method such as debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 5: Upload clear scanned copies of the necessary documents as per the given guidelines.

Step 6: Double-check all the information you've entered, then submit the form.

Step 7: Finally, download and print the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference.

About AP ECET Exam 2025: