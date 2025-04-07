VITEEE 2025 Registration Ends Today at viteee.vit.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply

VITEEE Registration 2025: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the registration process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 today, April 7, 2025. Students who wish to apply must complete their registration by visiting the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Students who have completed Class 12 with at least 60 percent marks in aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology are eligible to apply for the VITEEE 2025 B.Tech entrance exam. Only candidates born on or after July 1, 2003, can apply, and the date of birth mentioned on the High School Certificate will be considered as the official proof.

To complete the application process, applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,350 for VITEEE 2025.

VITEEE 2025 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website: vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘VITEEE 2025 Registration’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A registration page will open—enter all the required information to create your account.

Step 4: After registering, log in and carefully fill out the application form.

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fee using one of the available online payment options.

Step 6: Once the form is complete, submit it and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future use.

About VITEEE Exam 2025:

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 is scheduled to take place from 20th to 27th April 2025. The exam will be held in online mode and will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes.