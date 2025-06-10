AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 Out At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check

Updated 10 June 2025 at 17:34 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key on June 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test can download the provisional answer key from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
In addition to the preliminary answer key, candidates can also view their response sheets, and the master question papers on the official website. As the answer key is provisional, candidates can raise objections if they find any discrepancies. The last date to submit objections online against the provisional AP EdCET 2025 answer key is June 13, 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official AP EdCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for AP EdCET Answer Key 2025.
Step 3: Select the relevant paper from the list. The answer key will then be displayed on your screen.
Step 4: Carefully review all the answers provided in the key.
Step 5: Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Key Objections’ link.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number, then click submit.
Step 5: Fill in your objections and submit them online.
The minimum qualifying mark in the entrance test is 37 out of 150 (25%) for all candidates, except those from SC/ST categories. SC/ST candidates are not required to meet a minimum score to be included in the ranking. Additionally, there is no minimum qualifying mark for women applying to the Physical Sciences and Mathematics streams.
