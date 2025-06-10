WBJEE Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Step-by-Step Guide to Check | Image: File Photo

WBJEE Result 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will release the results of WBJEE 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

To download their results, students will have to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The board will also issue the WBJEE rank card and category-wise cut-off marks along with the results.

Along with the result, the authorities will also announce the WBJEE 2025 toppers list. Qualified candidates will be able to participate in the WBJEE 2025 counselling process. Based on the candidate's performance in the WBJEE 2025 exam, they will be allotted to the participating institutes of the state.

WBJEE Result 2025: Details to Check Rank Card

Candidates will be able to download their WBJEE 2025 result in the form of a rank card. The rank card will include the following details:

Roll Number

WBJEE 2025 Application Number

Date of Birth

Total Marks Obtained

Combined Marks in Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics & Chemistry)

GMR (General Merit Rank) / PMR (Pharmacy Merit Rank)

Qualifying Status

Candidate’s Photograph

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download WBJEE 2025 Result/Rank Card’.

Step 3: Enter your login details (application number, date of birth, etc.) and submit.

Step 4: Your WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

About WBJEE 2025: