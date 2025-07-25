AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at icet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Here

AP ICET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the results of the first phase of counselling for MBA and MCA admissions, based on the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025. Candidates can now access their AP ICET seat allotment results for 2025 on the designated official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Applicants who registered for AP ICET 2025 counselling can now check their allocated course and college by logging into their student dashboard. They will need their ICET hall ticket number and date of birth to access this information.

The allocation of seats is based on the preferences candidates submitted during the web option window, which concluded on July 21, 2025.

AP ICET Counselling 2025: How to Check Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab labelled "Seat Allotment Letter."

Step 3: Provide your AP ICET 2025 hall ticket number and your date of birth.

Step 4: View the allotted college and course on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the seat allotment letter for future reference.

About AP ICET Rank List 2025:

Alongside the seat allotment results, APSCHE will also publish a college-specific rank list for both MBA and MCA programmes. This comprehensive list will display the initial (opening) and final (closing) ranks for admission to each college participating in the counselling process. This rank list will be freely accessible to all candidates without requiring a login.