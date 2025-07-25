SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Likely to Release Soon at sbi.co.in, Here's How to Download

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to hold its Probationary Officers (PO) preliminary examination on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. Candidates can expect their admit cards to be released shortly on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

To get their SBI PO Prelims admit card online, candidates will need to log in using their Registration Number or Roll Number, along with their Password or Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format).

The SBI PO admit card for 2025 will contain all essential details such as the examination centre, the candidate's name and roll number, and the precise exam time and date. The authorities conducting the SBI PO 2025 examination will issue separate admit cards for both the preliminary and main exams.

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'careers' section, then select 'current openings'.

Step 3: Click on the recruitment tab for Probationary Officers.

Step 4: Open the download link for the prelims call letter (admit card).

Step 5: Enter your login details.

Step 6: Submit the information to download your admit card/call letter.

About SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025:

The preliminary examination for SBI Probationary Officer roles is set to take place on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. This test is for candidates who have applied for the 541 available positions. This recruitment effort by SBI aims to fill a total of 541 Probationary Officer positions. This figure includes 500 new vacancies and an additional 41 backlog positions.