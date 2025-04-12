AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: District Wise Pass Percentage and Toppers List

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 today at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations can now check their results on the official websites: bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

This year, the AP Inter 1st Year exams were conducted from 1 March to 19 March 2025, while the 2nd Year exams were held from 3 March to 20 March 2025.

The marksheets for both years will include subject-wise scores. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared.

AP Inter Result 2025: Pass Percentage

The AP Inter 2025 results have been released. This year, the overall pass rate is seventy per cent for 1st year students and eighty-three per cent for 2nd year students.

In the general category, a total of 50,314 students appeared for the 1st year exams, out of which 23,799 students passed, resulting in a forty-seven per cent pass rate. For the 2nd year, 39,783 students took the exams, and 27,276 of them cleared it, achieving a sixty-nine per cent pass rate.

AP Inter 1st Year Results 2025: Top Performing Districts

Rank District Pass Percentage 1 Krishna 85% 2 Guntur 82% 3 NTR 81%

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2025: Top Performing Districts

Rank District Pass Percentage 1 Krishna 93% 2 Guntur 91% 3 NTR 89% 4 East Godavari 87% 4 SPSR Nellore 87% 4 Visakhapatnam 87%

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2025: Girls Outperform Boys

This year, the AP Inter 2025 results show a seventy per cent pass rate for 1st year students and an impressive eighty-three per cent pass rate for 2nd year students.