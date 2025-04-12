AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: District Wise Pass Percentage and Toppers List

Updated April 12th 2025, 11:57 IST
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 today at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations can now check their results on the official websites: bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
This year, the AP Inter 1st Year exams were conducted from 1 March to 19 March 2025, while the 2nd Year exams were held from 3 March to 20 March 2025.
The marksheets for both years will include subject-wise scores. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared.
The AP Inter 2025 results have been released. This year, the overall pass rate is seventy per cent for 1st year students and eighty-three per cent for 2nd year students.
In the general category, a total of 50,314 students appeared for the 1st year exams, out of which 23,799 students passed, resulting in a forty-seven per cent pass rate. For the 2nd year, 39,783 students took the exams, and 27,276 of them cleared it, achieving a sixty-nine per cent pass rate.
|Rank
|District
|Pass Percentage
|1
|Krishna
|85%
|2
|Guntur
|82%
|3
|NTR
|81%
|Rank
|District
|Pass Percentage
|1
|Krishna
|93%
|2
|Guntur
|91%
|3
|NTR
|89%
|4
|East Godavari
|87%
|4
|SPSR Nellore
|87%
|4
|Visakhapatnam
|87%
Compared to last year, the pass rates have improved. In the previous session, the pass rate for 1st year students was sixty-seven per cent, while for 2nd year students, it was seventy-eight per cent.
