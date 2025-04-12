sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 12th 2025, 11:57 IST

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: District Wise Pass Percentage and Toppers List

AP Inter Results 2025: 70 percent pass rate for 1st year and 83 percent for 2nd year. Girls outshine boys, with improved pass rates compared to last year.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: District Wise Pass Percentage and Toppers List | Image: File Photo

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 today at 11:00 AM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations can now check their results on the official websites: bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. 

This year, the AP Inter 1st Year exams were conducted from 1 March to 19 March 2025, while the 2nd Year exams were held from 3 March to 20 March 2025. 

The marksheets for both years will include subject-wise scores. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared. 

AP Inter Result 2025: Pass Percentage 

The AP Inter 2025 results have been released. This year, the overall pass rate is seventy per cent for 1st year students and eighty-three per cent for 2nd year students.  

In the general category, a total of 50,314 students appeared for the 1st year exams, out of which 23,799 students passed, resulting in a forty-seven per cent pass rate. For the 2nd year, 39,783 students took the exams, and 27,276 of them cleared it, achieving a sixty-nine per cent pass rate. 

AP Inter 1st Year Results 2025: Top Performing Districts

RankDistrictPass Percentage
1Krishna85%
2Guntur82%
3NTR81%

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2025: Top Performing Districts

RankDistrictPass Percentage
1Krishna93%
2Guntur91%
3NTR89%
4East Godavari87%
4SPSR Nellore87%
4Visakhapatnam87%

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2025: Girls Outperform Boys 

This year, the AP Inter 2025 results show a seventy per cent pass rate for 1st year students and an impressive eighty-three per cent pass rate for 2nd year students. 

Compared to last year, the pass rates have improved. In the previous session, the pass rate for 1st year students was sixty-seven per cent, while for 2nd year students, it was seventy-eight per cent. 

Published April 12th 2025, 11:57 IST