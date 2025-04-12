Manabadi AP Inter Results 2025: BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results Declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd Year students. Students who took the examinations are advised to check their results. The marks are now available on the official websites: bieap.apcfss.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

To check their results online, students will need to enter their roll number (or hall ticket number) and date of birth. Along with the result, BIEAP announces statistics such as the number of students registered, appeared, passed the exam and topper’s list.

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 were officially announced by the Education Minister @naralokesh on his X handle —

AP Inter Results 2025: How to Check Marks Memo Online

Step 1: Visit the official website: bieap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “AP Inter Results 2025.”

Step 3: A new page will open – enter your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your AP Intermediate 1st or 2nd Year result will be displayed on the screen.

AP Inter Exam Dates 2025:

The first-year examinations started on 1 March 2025, while the second-year exams began on 3 March 2025. This year, a total of 10,17,102 students appeared for the exams, including 5,25,848 first-year students and 4,91,254 second-year students.