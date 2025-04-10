AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Pass Percentage Trends Over the Past Years

Updated April 10th 2025, 15:00 IST
AP Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP), is expected to announce the AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year results for approximately 4 lakh students soon. Although the official release date for the AP Inter Results 2025 has not been announced yet, based on previous years, the results are likely to be declared shortly. Students can check their results on the official websites, including bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.
Last year, the Andhra Pradesh Inter results for both 1st and 2nd Year exams were announced on April 12. A total of 3,93,757 candidates appeared for the exams in the general stream, with 3,06,528 candidates passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 78 percent.
Refer to the table below, which displays the number of students who appeared, passed, and their pass percentage for the last 5 years of AP Intermediate 1st Year results.
YEAR
No. Of Students Appeared
No. Of Students Passed
Percentage
2024
4,61,273
3,10,875
67%
2023
4,33,275
2,66,326
61%
2022
4,45,604
2,41591
54%
2021
4,66,614
4,66,614
100%
2020
5,07,230
3,00,619
59%
YEAR
No. Of Students Appeared
No. Of Students Passed
Percentage
2024
4,01,445
2,78,856
69.46%
2023
3,80,920
2,56,243
67.27%
2022
3,92,258
2,69,431
68.68%
2021
4,07,684
4,07,684
100%
2020
3,74,492
2,60,806
69.64%
According to the schedule, BIEAP conducted the AP Inter 1st Year exams from March 1 to 19, 2025, and the 2nd Year exams from March 3 to 20, 2025, this year. After the declaration of the BIEAP Intermediate Results 2025, students who pass all subjects can proceed with admission to degree courses. However, those who fail one or two subjects will need to appear for the compartment exams.
