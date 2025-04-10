AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Pass Percentage Trends Over the Past Years

AP Inter Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP), is expected to announce the AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year results for approximately 4 lakh students soon. Although the official release date for the AP Inter Results 2025 has not been announced yet, based on previous years, the results are likely to be declared shortly. Students can check their results on the official websites, including bieap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.

Last year, the Andhra Pradesh Inter results for both 1st and 2nd Year exams were announced on April 12. A total of 3,93,757 candidates appeared for the exams in the general stream, with 3,06,528 candidates passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 78 percent.

Refer to the table below, which displays the number of students who appeared, passed, and their pass percentage for the last 5 years of AP Intermediate 1st Year results.

AP Inter Results 2025: Previous Years’ AP Inter 1st Year Result Statistics

YEAR No. Of Students Appeared No. Of Students Passed Percentage 2024 4,61,273 3,10,875 67% 2023 4,33,275 2,66,326 61% 2022 4,45,604 2,41591 54% 2021 4,66,614 4,66,614 100% 2020 5,07,230 3,00,619 59%

AP Inter Results 2025: Previous Years’ AP Inter 2nd Year Result Statistics

YEAR No. Of Students Appeared No. Of Students Passed Percentage 2024 4,01,445 2,78,856 69.46% 2023 3,80,920 2,56,243 67.27% 2022 3,92,258 2,69,431 68.68% 2021 4,07,684 4,07,684 100% 2020 3,74,492 2,60,806 69.64%

