CSIR UGC NET December Result 2024 Expected to Release Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Know How to Check

Updated April 9th 2025, 09:54 IST
CSIR NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam results soon. Candidates who appeared for the test can check and download their results by visiting the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Going by previous trends, such as last year’s announcement in April, the CSIR NET 2024 results are expected to be declared soon. After the results are published, successful candidates will receive their eligibility certificates and JRF Award Letters from the NTA. Those who qualify will be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in colleges and universities across India.
Step 1: Go to the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 results.
Step 3: Enter your login details, such as your roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
The CSIR UGC NET exam was held on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, at 326 centres across 164 cities, with a total of 2,38,451 candidates appearing. The results will be published in the form of percentiles along with raw or normalised scores, especially if a subject exam was conducted in multiple shifts.
The NTA will also release the cut-off marks along with the results. The CSIR NET 2024 cut-off represents the minimum marks required to qualify for the exam. This year, the cut-off is expected to be higher than the previous year. Candidates should also note that the cut-off will be announced separately for each subject.
