AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Manabadi Intermediate Results, Where and How to Check

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 to Be Out | Image: File Photo

AP Inter Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the AP Intermediate First- and Second-Year results today, 12 April 2025, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website, bieap-gov.org.

Students can access the results by entering their login credentials, such as Roll Number and Date of Birth. To pass the AP Intermediate examinations, students must secure a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. Those who do not meet this requirement will have to appear for supplementary exams.

AP Inter Results 2025 Live: Where to Check?

Once the AP Board Class 11 and 12 Results 2025 are announced, students will be able to download their AP Inter marks memo from the official websites listed below.

bieap.apcfss.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: How to Download AP Intermediate Marks Memo

Step 1: Visit the official BIEAP website at bieap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “AP Inter Results 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required details.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button. Your AP Inter 2025 marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your mark sheet for future reference.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message as follows:

For 1st Year: APGEN1<space>Your Roll Number

For 2nd Year: APGEN2<space>Your Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS on your phone.