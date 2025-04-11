AP Inter Result 2025: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Results Tomorrow at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, Check Details

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has officially announced that the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results for 1st and 2nd year students will be declared on April 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Students can access their results on official websites such as bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

To manage high traffic, BIEAP has introduced options to check results via WhatsApp and SMS, ensuring smooth and convenient access. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for recounting or re-verification. Detailed guidelines for the process will be released after the results are announced.

“Kindly note that the results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for 1st and 2nd-year students will be available on 12th April 2025 from 11 AM onwards!

Students can check their results online at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience,” said the minister, Lokesh Nara, in a post on X.

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Result 2025: Grade System

Students scoring between 91 and 100 marks will be awarded an A1 grade, while those securing 81 to 90 marks will receive an A2 grade. A B1 grade will be given to students scoring between 71 and 80 marks, and a B2 grade to those scoring between 61 and 70. Marks between 51 and 60 will earn a C1 grade, while scores from 41 to 50 will be awarded a C2 grade.

About AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam 2025:

The first-year exams started on March 1, while the second-year exams started on March 3, 2025. The first-year exam ended on March 19, and the second-year exam ended on March 20, 2025.