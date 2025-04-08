AP Inter Result 2025 To Be Out Soon For 4 Lakh Students at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Details

AP Inter Result 2025 To Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Results 2025 soon in April 2025. Over 4 lakh students are waiting for their 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate results, which will be available on the official website – bieap.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Students, who appeared for the AP Inter Result 2025 1st and 2nd year, will be able to check their score by typing their roll number and date of birth through the official portal. Based on past trends, the results are expected to be announced anytime this month.

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – bieap-gov.org

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘AP IPE Results 2025’ link

Step 3: Choose the appropriate option – either First Year or Second Year

Step 4: You will be directed to a login page

Step 5: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 6: Click on the Submit button to view your result

Step 7: Your marksheet will be shown on the screen – download it and print a copy for future use

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message as follows:

For 1st Year: APGEN1 [space] Roll Number

For 2nd Year: APGEN2 [space] Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 56263

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS reply shortly

AP Inter Result 2025: Marking Scheme