sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • AP Inter Result 2025 To Be Out Soon For 4 Lakh Students at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Details

Updated April 8th 2025, 09:59 IST

AP Inter Result 2025 To Be Out Soon For 4 Lakh Students at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Details

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Over 4 lakh students are waiting for their first and second-year Inter results. Check the result date and time here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
AP Inter Result 2025 To Be Out Soon
AP Inter Result 2025 To Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Results 2025 soon in April 2025. Over 4 lakh students are waiting for their 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate results, which will be available on the official website – bieap.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. 

Students, who appeared for the AP Inter Result 2025 1st and 2nd year, will be able to check their score by typing their roll number and date of birth through the official portal. Based on past trends, the results are expected to be announced anytime this month. 

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official website – bieap-gov.org 

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘AP IPE Results 2025’ link 

Step 3: Choose the appropriate option – either First Year or Second Year 

Step 4: You will be directed to a login page 

Step 5: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth 

Step 6: Click on the Submit button to view your result 

Step 7: Your marksheet will be shown on the screen – download it and print a copy for future use 

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps to Check via SMS 

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone 

Step 2: Type the message as follows: 

For 1st Year: APGEN1 [space] Roll Number 

  • For 2nd Year: APGEN2 [space] Roll Number 
  • Step 3: Send the message to 56263 

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS reply shortly 

AP Inter Result 2025: Marking Scheme 

To pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 35 percent in both theory and practical papers. If a student does not meet the required marks, they will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exam. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 to be Declared Today at 12:30 PM, Check Details Here

Published April 8th 2025, 09:55 IST