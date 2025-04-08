AP Inter Result 2025 To Be Out Soon For 4 Lakh Students at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Details

Updated April 8th 2025, 09:59 IST
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is expected to announce the AP Inter Results 2025 soon in April 2025. Over 4 lakh students are waiting for their 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate results, which will be available on the official website – bieap.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.
Students, who appeared for the AP Inter Result 2025 1st and 2nd year, will be able to check their score by typing their roll number and date of birth through the official portal. Based on past trends, the results are expected to be announced anytime this month.
Step 1: Go to the official website – bieap-gov.org
Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘AP IPE Results 2025’ link
Step 3: Choose the appropriate option – either First Year or Second Year
Step 4: You will be directed to a login page
Step 5: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 6: Click on the Submit button to view your result
Step 7: Your marksheet will be shown on the screen – download it and print a copy for future use
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type the message as follows:
For 1st Year: APGEN1 [space] Roll Number
Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS reply shortly
To pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 35 percent in both theory and practical papers. If a student does not meet the required marks, they will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exam.
