Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 to be Declared Today at 12:30 PM, Know How to Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 will be released today, April 8, 2025, at 12:30 PM. Students who took the Class 12 board exams can view their results on the official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students can download their Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet from the official website by entering their login details, such as roll number, registration number, and the captcha code. As per the Karnataka Board, the results will be announced during a press conference led by the Honourable Minister of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your registration number, roll number, and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button to see your result.

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future use.

What’s Next?

Students who pass the exams can apply for undergraduate courses or attend entrance exams like CET, JEE, or NEET . Those who do not clear one or more subjects will have the chance to take supplementary exams. The timetable and registration details for these exams will be shared soon after the results are announced.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2025:

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were held in March 2025, with many students from across the state taking part in the final board exams.