AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025: Declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Check here | Image: File Photo

AP Inter Supply Results 2025 OUT: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP intermediate supplementary and betterment results 2025 today at 11 am. Students who appeared for these exams can check their subject-wise marks and overall result status on the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

To check their results, candidates will need to enter their IPASE May 2025 roll number along with either their date of birth or name.

Students who clear the supplementary exams can now move forward with admissions to undergraduate degree programmes or pursue other higher education courses.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for 1st Year or 2nd Year Supplementary Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print it for future use.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check via WhatsApp

For added convenience, students can access their results once released by sending a simple ‘Hi’ message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp number: 95523 00009.

About AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025:

The supplementary and betterment exams for both first-year and second-year intermediate students in Andhra Pradesh were conducted from May 12 to 20, 2025. The BIEAP IPASE exams took place in two sessions daily – the morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Thousands of students appeared for these exams to improve their academic records and continue with higher education without delay.