TS PGECET 2025 Admit Card Released at pgecet.tgche.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, has released the hall tickets for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET). Applicants can now download their admit cards from the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Registered candidates can download the TS PGECET 2025 hall ticket by entering their name, registration number, and password on the official website. The TS PGECET admit card is issued for entry into M.E./M.Tech, M. Pharmacy, and Pharm.D (Post Baccalaureate) courses are offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

The hall ticket will include important details such as the exam date, time, test centre address, and personal information like the candidate’s name, father’s name, roll number, and more.

TS PGECET Admit Card 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Download Hall Ticket’.

Step 3: Choose your exam paper, then enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your TS PGECET 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View the details carefully, then download the PDF of your admit card.

Step 6: Make sure to keep a printed copy of the hall ticket safely for use on the day of the exam.

About TS PGECET 2025:

The TS PGECET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from June 16 to 19, 2025, in two shifts each day. The morning shift will run from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The exam will be conducted in online mode as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The question paper will include 120 multiple-choice questions, each with four answer options. Candidates will need to select the correct option for each question.