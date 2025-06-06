AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 to Be Out Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Date: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 soon on its official website. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2025 will be able to download their marks memo from 11 AM by visiting the official websites at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

To check their results, candidates need to enter their IPASE May 2025 roll number along with either their date of birth or name on the official website.

AP Inter Supplementary 2025: Passing Marks

To successfully clear the supplementary exams, students must secure at least 35 marks in each individual subject and maintain an overall average of 35 percent across all subjects. If a student fails to meet either of these criteria, they will be required to reappear in the next cycle of supplementary examinations.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the AP Inter Advanced Supplementary Result.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required and click Submit.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen at check it carefully.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check via WhatsApp

Step 1: Send your hall ticket number via text message to 9552300009.

Step 2: Select the option for AP Inter Supplementary Results.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number when prompted.

Step 4: Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

About AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: