AP NEET UG 2025 Merit List Released at drntr.uhsap.in, Here's How to Check

AP NEET UG Merit List 2025: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in coordination with Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh, has released the provisional rank list of NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates. This list is for admission to various undergraduate medical and dental courses. Students who appeared for the NEET UG 2025 exam can view and download the rank list from the official website at drntr.uhsap.in.

A total of 36,776 candidates from Andhra Pradesh have qualified for medical and dental undergraduate programmes, based on their performance in NEET UG 2025 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates must note that this is not the final state merit list for admission. A separate notice of online application and document verification will be issued by Dr. NTR University in the near future.

AP NEET UG Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at drntr.uhsap.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Notifications’ section.

Step 3: Look for the link titled ‘AP NEET Rank List 2025’ and click on it.

Step 4: A PDF file will open in a new window.

Step 5: View the list and download it for future reference.

AP NEET UG 2025: Counselling