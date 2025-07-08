Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Will Schools and Colleges Stay Open? Check What’s Shutting Down

Updated 8 July 2025 at 14:53 IST
Bharat Bandh: A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called for Wednesday, 9 July, by a coalition of 10 major central trade unions, supported by various farmers’ organisations. Trade unions and farmer groups from across the country are uniting to oppose reforms they consider unfair to the working class and beneficial mainly to large corporations.
The strike is being held in protest of what the organisers describe as the Union government’s “pro-corporate” policies, which they believe have weakened workers' rights, ignored farmers’ concerns, and increased economic inequality.
Over 25 crore people, including farmers and labourers from rural areas, are expected to participate in the strike. In addition, more than 27 lakh workers from the power sector are also likely to join the protest.
The nationwide strike is expected to disrupt several essential public services and industries. According to Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, sectors such as banking, postal services, coal mining, factories, and state-run transport are likely to be severely impacted.
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are set to observe a full shutdown on 9 July due to the Bharat Bandh. Educational institutions in these regions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed as public transport services are likely to be disrupted. Updates from other states are awaited.
Here’s a fresh list of services and their expected status during the nationwide strike:
Closed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; status in other states may vary.
Likely to be affected, especially public sector banks.
Possible disruptions in several regions.
Expected to run normally in most cities.
No major impact is expected; operations are likely to continue as usual.
May face delays or closures.
Largely expected to remain open, though some local closures are possible.
Most will remain open; attendance may be affected.
Expected to operate normally.
Fully functional and not affected by the strike.
Will remain unaffected.
