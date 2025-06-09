AP NMMS Result 2025 Declared at bseap.org, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

AP NMMS Result 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh, has officially announced the NMMS (National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship) results for the academic year 2024–25. Students who took the exam on December 8, 2024, can now check their results on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Students can check their NMMS results through their UDISE code or roll number.

The results comprise a comprehensive merit list as well as individual merit cards, both of which are now available for download. The NMMS AP merit list of selected candidates is made available on the official website in PDF format. The merit list contains the details of students selected for the scholarship.

AP NMMS Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “NMMS 2024–25 Results” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your UDISE code or roll number in the given field.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the merit card for future reference.

About AP NMMS Exam 2025: