Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Out at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Direct Link to Download | Image: File Photo

Rajasthan PTET Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has officially released the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 today, June 9. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Candidates can download their Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 by entering their registration number along with either their password or date of birth. The admit card serves as an entry pass to the designated examination centre and must be carried on the day of the test.

This year, approximately 2.73 lakh candidates have registered for the PTET exam. The test will be conducted for both the 2-year B.Ed. course and the 4-year integrated B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed. programmes.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official PTET website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: Choose the relevant course link – either the 2-Year B.Ed.. or 4-Year B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed. programme.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link titled ‘PTET Admit Card 2025’.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login section.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button to access your admit card.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

About PTET Exam 2025:

The PTET 2025 entrance examination will take place on 15th June, running in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The test will be organised across all 41 districts of Rajasthan and will cover admissions for both the 2-year B.Ed. course and the 4-year integrated B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed. programmes.

PTET is a state-level exam that offers entry into teacher education courses in Rajasthan. It is an essential requirement for candidates aiming to join recognised teacher training institutions in the state.