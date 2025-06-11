Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 PM on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Download

Updated 11 June 2025 at 14:01 IST

AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 PM on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Download

Andhra University will release the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 provisional answer key today at 4 PM. Candidates can raise objections until 3 PM on June 17 by logging in at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 PM on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Download
AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 PM on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Download | Image: File Photo

AP PGECET 2025: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will release the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2025) today, June 11, 2025, at 4 PM. The answer key will be published on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET. 

A facility to raise objections against the answer key will also be available on the same website. 

AP PGECET Answer Key 2025: Objection  

Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answers can raise objections until 3:00 PM on June 17, 2025. A fee of Rs. 50 per objection will be charged. To submit objections, candidates must log in using their registered mobile number and password on the official website. 

AP PGECET Answer Key 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key’. 

Step 3: Enter your login details. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. 

Step 5: The AP PGECET 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Check the details and download the answer key for future reference. 

 About AP PGECET 2025 Exam: 

The AP PGECET 2025 was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from June 6 to 8 at 18 exam centres across the state. The exam is held for admission to MTech, MPharm, and PharmD (PB) courses in engineering and pharmacy colleges approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the 2025–26 academic year. 

ALSO READ: JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allotment-2 Today at josaa.nic.in, Know How to Check

Published 11 June 2025 at 14:01 IST