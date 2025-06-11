AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 PM on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Download | Image: File Photo

AP PGECET 2025: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will release the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2025) today, June 11, 2025, at 4 PM. The answer key will be published on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.

A facility to raise objections against the answer key will also be available on the same website.

AP PGECET Answer Key 2025: Objection

Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answers can raise objections until 3:00 PM on June 17, 2025. A fee of Rs. 50 per objection will be charged. To submit objections, candidates must log in using their registered mobile number and password on the official website.

AP PGECET Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key’.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The AP PGECET 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download the answer key for future reference.

About AP PGECET 2025 Exam: