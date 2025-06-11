AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key Today at 4 PM on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Here's How to Download

Updated 11 June 2025 at 14:01 IST
AP PGECET 2025: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will release the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2025) today, June 11, 2025, at 4 PM. The answer key will be published on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.
A facility to raise objections against the answer key will also be available on the same website.
Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answers can raise objections until 3:00 PM on June 17, 2025. A fee of Rs. 50 per objection will be charged. To submit objections, candidates must log in using their registered mobile number and password on the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key’.
Step 3: Enter your login details.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: The AP PGECET 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Check the details and download the answer key for future reference.
The AP PGECET 2025 was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from June 6 to 8 at 18 exam centres across the state. The exam is held for admission to MTech, MPharm, and PharmD (PB) courses in engineering and pharmacy colleges approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the 2025–26 academic year.
