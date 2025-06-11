JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allotment-2 Today at josaa.nic.in, Know How to Check

Updated 11 June 2025 at 13:09 IST
JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment-2 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the second mock seat allocation list on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, based on the choices filled by candidates up to June 10. Once released, registered candidates can check the mock seat allocation-2 on the official website at josaa.nic.in.
Shortlisted candidates can also lock their choices today. The choice filling and registration process for JoSAA 2025 counselling will remain open until 5 PM on June 12. After the deadline, the system will automatically lock the submitted choices.
Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘View Mock Seat Allocation-1’ link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your application number and password, then submit the details.
Step 4: The JoSAA Mock Allotment Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the PDF of the result.
Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.
Earlier, JoSAA released the first mock seat allocation result on 9 June, based on choices submitted by 8 PM on 8 June.
The second and final mock allotment aims to help candidates get an idea of how their preferences may convert into actual seat allotment, based on current trends. It gives applicants a chance to review and update their choices before the final locking deadline.
This year, JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds. Admission to IITs will be based on JEE Advanced 2025 ranks, while seat allotment for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other GFTIs will be based on JEE Main 2025 ranks.
Published 11 June 2025 at 13:09 IST