JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allotment-2 Today at josaa.nic.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment-2 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the second mock seat allocation list on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, based on the choices filled by candidates up to June 10. Once released, registered candidates can check the mock seat allocation-2 on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates can also lock their choices today. The choice filling and registration process for JoSAA 2025 counselling will remain open until 5 PM on June 12. After the deadline, the system will automatically lock the submitted choices.

JoSAA Mock Allotment 2 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘View Mock Seat Allocation-1’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password, then submit the details.

Step 4: The JoSAA Mock Allotment Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF of the result.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allotment

Earlier, JoSAA released the first mock seat allocation result on 9 June, based on choices submitted by 8 PM on 8 June.

The second and final mock allotment aims to help candidates get an idea of how their preferences may convert into actual seat allotment, based on current trends. It gives applicants a chance to review and update their choices before the final locking deadline.

About JoSAA Counselling 2025: