AP PGECET Result 2025 Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 were officially declared on Tuesday night by the State IT and Education Minister, Nara Lokesh. To check their results, candidates should visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

They will need their registration number and AP PGECET 2025 hall ticket number to download the rank card.

AP PGECET Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

A total of 14,231 candidates had registered for the exam, which was held across 13 engineering and pharmacy-related disciplines. Out of these, 11,244 candidates passed the test, including 5,491 male and 5,753 female students, with female candidates slightly outnumbering their male counterparts.

The minister announced an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.55 per cent, reflecting a strong performance in this year’s state-level postgraduate entrance examination.

AP PGECET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official AP PGECET 2025 website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Rank Card.

Step 3: In the candidate login section, enter your date of birth, registration number, and hall ticket number.

Step 4: Click on the View Rank Card button.

Step 5: Your rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the rank card and take a printout for future reference.

AP PGECET Counselling 2025:

After the AP PGECET 2025 results are announced, the authorities will release the counselling notification on the official website. Candidates who qualify in the AP PGECET exam will be eligible to take part in the counselling process. Admission will be based on the scores of GATE/GPAT and AP PGECET.

The AP PGECET counselling procedure includes registration, payment of the counselling fee, document verification, web options entry, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institutions.

About AP PGECET Exam 2025:

Andhra University (AU) conducted the AP PGECET entrance exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admissions into M.Tech and M.Pharm programmes offered by various higher education institutions in the state.

The exam was held in six sessions between 6th and 8th June across 18 cities in 24 districts, including Hyderabad. It covered 13 subjects related to engineering and pharmacy.