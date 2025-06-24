SBI PO 2025 Registration Begins for 541 Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started accepting applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. The SBI PO 2025 recruitment aims to fill 541 vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO 2025 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill officer-level positions in branches across the country. The official notification includes all essential details such as category-wise vacancy distribution, pay scale, eligibility requirements, selection process, and application fees.

According to the announced schedule, the last date to submit the SBI PO 2025–26 application form is 14 July. The official notification, issued for 541 vacancies, includes details such as important dates, eligibility criteria, application process, number of vacancies, selection procedure, exam centres, exam pattern, syllabus, and result-related information.

SBI PO 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers section.

Step 3: Go to Current Openings and find the link for SBI PO 2025 Recruitment.

Step 4: Click on Apply Online to start the registration process.

Step 5: Fill in the required details, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility