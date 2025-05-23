AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 to Release Today at slprb.ap.gov.in, Know How to Download | Image: File Photo

AP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) is all set to release today i.e. on May 23 the hall ticket for the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men) posts. Candidates who must appear in a written exam for these posts can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The admit card will provide candidates with the name and address of their exam centre for the written test, along with other important details such as instructions to follow on the exam day.

AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official APSLPRB website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “AP Constable Admit Card 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to access your admit card.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.

NOTE: If candidates face any difficulties while downloading the admit card, they can reach out to the helpline numbers 9441450639 or 9100203323. For further information, they should visit the official website.

Candidates are advised to arrive at their allotted exam centres well before the reporting time and follow all the instructions given on the admit card. This exam is an important stage in the recruitment process for Police Constables in Andhra Pradesh.

AP Police Constable Final Written Exam 2025: