BITSAT Admit Card 2025 Out at bitsadmission.com, Direct Link to Download

BITSAT Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released the admit cards for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025. Students who have registered for the entrance exam can now check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website: www.bitsadmission.com.

To download the BITSAT, admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and password. Only those who have successfully completed the slot booking process and chosen their preferred exam date and time will be able to access the hall ticket.

The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, application number, photograph, exam date and time, and the address of the exam centre.

BITSAT Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the tab labelled “BITS Admission Ticket.”

Step 4: Your BITSAT 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully, then download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of it and make sure to carry it with you to the examination centre.

BITSAT Session 1 Exam 2025: Dates

The BITSAT 2025 Session 1 exam will be held from May 26 to May 30. Each day, the exam will take place in two shifts – the first shift will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the second shift will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

BITS Pilani conducts the BITSAT exam in two sessions each year to offer admission to its integrated first-degree (FD) programmes at the Pilani, K. K. Birla Goa, and Hyderabad campuses.