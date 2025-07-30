AP Police Constable Result 2025 Declared at slprb.ap.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh, has officially announced the results for the AP Police Constable examination today, July 30, 2025. Candidates who participated in the written exam, can now access their final results and download their scorecards directly from the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

In conjunction with the results, the official cut-off marks for the AP Police Constable Prelims 2025 have also been published. These cut-off scores are provided for each category and specifically for the posts of SCT SI (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT RSI (APSP) (Men).

AP Police Constable Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for "AP Police Constable Final Result 2025" and click it.

Step 3: If asked, type in your roll number/registration number and your date of birth/password.

Step 4: Your result will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download or print your result for your records.

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for the AP Police Constable Vacancy involves three main stages: a preliminary examination, a physical examination, and a final written examination.

A total of 33,921 candidates who successfully passed the physical assessment subsequently took the final written examination. Candidates will be able to view the cut-off marks for each category and specific post once they are officially released.

About AP Police Constable Exam 2025:

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) administered the final written examination for Andhra Pradesh Police Constable positions on June 1, 2025. This examination was for the roles of SCT Police Constable (Civil) and SCT Police Constable (APSP).