TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Scorecard Link Soon at tnresults.nic.in, When and How to Check

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC supplementary examination results are expected to be announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu by the end of July 2025, potentially on July 31, 2025. Once released, students who have appeared for these re-examinations will be able to check their updated scores online by visiting the official website at tnresults.nic.in.
To check your results, please visit the official website and log in using your TN SSLC registration number.
Candidates must achieve a minimum score of 35 marks in each subject attempted to pass the examinations. In addition to the official websites, results will also be accessible via SMS and through the DigiLocker service.
Step 1: Visit either tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link titled "TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025".
Step 3: Enter your registration number and your date of birth.
Step 4: Click 'Submit' to view your marks.
Step 5: Download and save your marksheet; it's a good idea to keep a copy for future reference.
The Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC supplementary examinations are conducted by the board for students who did not successfully pass their main SSLC board examination. Once the results are released, students will be able to collect their official mark sheets for the TN 10th supplementary exam 2025 from their respective schools.
