  • News /
  • Education News /
  • TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Scorecard Link Soon at tnresults.nic.in, When and How to Check

Updated 30 July 2025 at 12:18 IST

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Scorecard Link Soon at tnresults.nic.in, When and How to Check

Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC supplementary results are expected to be out soon, on tnresults.nic.in. Students need 35 marks to pass. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Scorecard Link Soon
TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Scorecard Link Soon | Image: Unsplash

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC supplementary examination results are expected to be announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu by the end of July 2025, potentially on July 31, 2025. Once released, students who have appeared for these re-examinations will be able to check their updated scores online by visiting the official website at tnresults.nic.in. 

To check your results, please visit the official website and log in using your TN SSLC registration number.  

Candidates must achieve a minimum score of 35 marks in each subject attempted to pass the examinations. In addition to the official websites, results will also be accessible via SMS and through the DigiLocker service. 

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit either tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link titled "TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025". 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and your date of birth. 

Step 4: Click 'Submit' to view your marks. 

Step 5: Download and save your marksheet; it's a good idea to keep a copy for future reference. 

Tamil Nadu 10th Supply Result 2025: Details to Check on Mark Sheet  

  • Candidate’s name  
  • School Name  
  • Registration number  
  • Date of birth  
  • Subject-wise and total marks secured  
  • Division  
  • TN marksheet 2025 10th status (Pass/Fail) 

About TN 10th Supplementary Exam 2025: 

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC supplementary examinations are conducted by the board for students who did not successfully pass their main SSLC board examination. Once the results are released, students will be able to collect their official mark sheets for the TN 10th supplementary exam 2025 from their respective schools. 

Published 30 July 2025 at 12:18 IST