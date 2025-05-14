AP POLYCET 2025 Rank Card to Be Released Soon at polycetap.nic.in, Know How to Download | Image: File Photo

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is expected to announce the AP POLYCET 2025 results shortly. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the Board regarding the exact time of release. Students who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

To check their scorecards, students must enter their hall ticket number along with any other required details.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Open any web browser and go to the official AP POLYCET portal at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link titled “AP POLYCET 2025 Result”. It is usually highlighted or listed under the latest announcements. Click on this link to continue.

Step 3: You will be taken to a login page. Enter your Hall Ticket Number, along with any other required details such as date of birth or application number. Double-check that all information is entered correctly to avoid errors.

Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button. Your AP POLYCET 2025 result will appear on the screen, showing your marks and rank.

Step 5: Once your result is displayed, download the scorecard and save it to your device. It’s advisable to take a printout for use during counselling and admissions. Keep both digital and printed copies safe for future use.

About AP POLYCET Exam 2025: