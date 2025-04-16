AP POLYCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to April 17, Know How to Apply

AP POLYCET Registration 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has extended the last date to register for the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025 to April 17, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can now fill out and submit their application forms by visiting the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully passed the SSC examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Board, or any other equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh—such as those from CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, or APOSS—are eligible to apply for the entrance test.

After filling in all the required details in the AP POLYCET application form, candidates should carefully review the information provided. Any incorrect details may lead to problems later in the admission process.

AP POLYCET 2025: Application Fee

The registration fee for AP POLYCET 2025 is Rs 400 for candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC). For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the application fee is Rs 100.

AP POLYCET 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official AP POLYCET website at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "AP POLYCET 2025 Registration" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear where you can complete the registration process.

Step 4: After registering, fill in the application form and pay the required application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

About AP POLYCET 2025:

AP POLYCET is held for students seeking admission into diploma courses offered by government and private polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh.