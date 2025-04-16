sb.scorecardresearch


  • BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: BPSC Issues Important Guidelines and Permits Use of Calculator

Updated April 16th 2025, 11:24 IST

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: BPSC Issues Important Guidelines and Permits Use of Calculator

BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 starts April 25; admit cards released. Follow the guidelines on calculators, photo ID, and the declaration form for smooth entry.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025
BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: BPSC Issues Important Guidelines and Permits Use of Calculator | Image: Pixabay

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released important instructions for candidates appearing in the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains 2025. Candidates will be permitted to use a basic calculator for the General Studies Paper I on April 28. A scientific calculator will be allowed for the Mathematics and Statistics paper scheduled for April 30. 

However, the use of calculators will not be permitted during the optional subject examination in the first shift on April 29. The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,035 vacancies. The BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 examinations are scheduled to take place on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30. 

Official Notice: 

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: Important Guidelines 

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued important instructions for candidates appearing in the 70th Main Examination 2025.  

According to the notice, some candidates have uploaded unclear or missing photographs and signatures. These candidates must submit a valid identity document to the exam centre superintendent on 25th April, the day of the first paper. 

Candidates are advised to download the declaration form available on the BPSC’s official website. They must complete the form, attach a recent coloured photograph attested by a gazetted officer in the assigned space, and sign the form in both Hindi and English where indicated. 

Additionally, one attested coloured photograph must be pasted next to the designated area on the admit card, while another copy should be affixed at the exam centre in the presence of the superintendent. 

BPSC 70th CCE Main Exam 2025: Admit Card 

The BPSC has released the admit cards for the 70th CCE Mains Examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their BPSC 70th CCE admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre for verification. Entry will only be permitted once the superintendent has verified the documents and details provided by the candidates. 

Published April 16th 2025, 11:24 IST