BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: BPSC Issues Important Guidelines and Permits Use of Calculator

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released important instructions for candidates appearing in the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains 2025. Candidates will be permitted to use a basic calculator for the General Studies Paper I on April 28. A scientific calculator will be allowed for the Mathematics and Statistics paper scheduled for April 30.

However, the use of calculators will not be permitted during the optional subject examination in the first shift on April 29. The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,035 vacancies. The BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 examinations are scheduled to take place on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30.

Official Notice:

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025: Important Guidelines

According to the notice, some candidates have uploaded unclear or missing photographs and signatures. These candidates must submit a valid identity document to the exam centre superintendent on 25th April, the day of the first paper.

Candidates are advised to download the declaration form available on the BPSC’s official website. They must complete the form, attach a recent coloured photograph attested by a gazetted officer in the assigned space, and sign the form in both Hindi and English where indicated.

Additionally, one attested coloured photograph must be pasted next to the designated area on the admit card, while another copy should be affixed at the exam centre in the presence of the superintendent.

BPSC 70th CCE Main Exam 2025: Admit Card

The BPSC has released the admit cards for the 70th CCE Mains Examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.