AP POLYCET 2025 Result Likely to Be Out Soon at polycetap.nic.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

AP POLYCET 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, is likely to announce the AP POLYCET 2025 result today. Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check their rank cards and the counselling schedule on the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

After the results are announced, candidates can take part in the counselling process for admission into diploma courses. The counselling schedule will be published on the same official website.

Candidates will be notified about the counselling dates through the official site. To choose their preferred college, they must first complete document verification at designated centres. They will also need to register for web-based counselling.

AP POLYCET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘AP POLYCET 2025 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and any other required details.

Step 4: Your rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for counselling and future reference.

About AP POLYCET Exam 2025:

The AP POLYCET 2025 exam was held on 30th April in a single shift from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at various centres across the state. Thousands of students appeared for the test to secure admission into diploma-level technical courses offered by government and private polytechnic colleges.